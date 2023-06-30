Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BIG Festival, haunted house

Atari Drops First Trailer For New Haunted House Title

Check out the latest trailer Atari released today for their new version of Haunted House, as seen at the BIG Festival in Brazil.

Atari revealed more than one trailer at the BIG Festival in Brazil today as we got a first look at the new Haunted House title they have on the way. The trailer, which we have for you below, shows off the game as you'll explore the mansion, solving puzzles and collecting items as you go, with the entire layout changing in different ways. All of it with a hint of nostalgia but containing modern mechanics and graphics to make it feel like an entirely new title. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for them to give us a release date.

"In Haunted House, players take control of Lyn Graves, the precocious niece of legendary treasure hunter Zachary Graves. Lyn visits her uncle's mansion with her closest compatriots, only to find the house overrun with ghouls and monsters who quickly grab and spirit away her friends. In order to free her uncle and her friends, and capture all the supernatural foes, Lyn must find the shattered pieces of a magical urn and put them back together to contain the troublesome poltergeists. Through procedurally generated room layouts, shifting walls, unpredictable enemy placements, and unique ghostly encounters, Lyn must creep, sneak, and dash her way through hordes of ghouls and eerie ectoplasms in order to locate her friends and uncle. Each urn shard is fiercely guarded by a bone-chilling boss — with 3D isometric stealth gameplay, Lyn must think on her feet to conquer each challenge. When she gets knocked out by a shadowy specter, she winds up back at the haunted house's entrance and must face an entirely new floor layout and enemy placement, ensuring each run is unique."

Resurrected Roguelite: Iterating upon one of Atari's greatest hits, Haunted House doubles down on stealth and mystifying challenges while adding roguelite elements, ensuring no two play-throughs are the same.

Iterating upon one of Atari's greatest hits, Haunted House doubles down on stealth and mystifying challenges while adding roguelite elements, ensuring no two play-throughs are the same. All-Ages Thrill Ride: The whimsical, cartoonish art style only thinly veils the chills and thrills in Haunted House! Expertly riding the line between goofy and spooky, the game keeps things rated E with its primarily stealth-based gameplay and light combat sequences.

The whimsical, cartoonish art style only thinly veils the chills and thrills in Haunted House! Expertly riding the line between goofy and spooky, the game keeps things rated E with its primarily stealth-based gameplay and light combat sequences. Unlockable Characters: As Lyn explores the haunted dwelling, she'll free her trapped friends, who become playable characters you can use to dive deeper into the mansion. Each friend possesses different stats, so depending on who you explore the mansion with, it'll be a totally new experience!

As Lyn explores the haunted dwelling, she'll free her trapped friends, who become playable characters you can use to dive deeper into the mansion. Each friend possesses different stats, so depending on who you explore the mansion with, it'll be a totally new experience! Atari Easter Eggs: The game is full of collectibles and lore based on the original Haunted House and other classic favorites from Atari's golden age.

The game is full of collectibles and lore based on the original Haunted House and other classic favorites from Atari's golden age. Did We Mention Stealth?: With combat de-emphasized, players must focus on stealth movement and solving challenges unseen in the shadows, along with utilizing the arsenal of traps and items at their disposal to distract the ghoulies hunting Lyn. Lyn must collect gems to power up the skills and perks that make her that much stronger during the next trip through the mansion's labyrinth.

