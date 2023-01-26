The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 53: Altaria CR The Trainer Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest creates memorable scenes with Altaria, Smeargle, & their Trainers.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

The final two standard Character Rares of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest are Smeargle and Altaria.

Smeargle, illustrated by KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA, delivers massively chaotic energy. Smeargle is joyously using its natural paint-like fluids to create expressionistic artwork as its Trainer, the completely unhinged Artist, gets to work himself. Imagine working in this studio.

Yuu Nishida is responsible for the Altaria Character Rare, which is one of the most simple but adorable Character Cards we have seen not only in this set but across the entire span of Sword & Shield Trainer Galleries. The card sees Lisia, the Pokémon Coordinator from Hoenn's Sootopolis City, hugging her Altaria with pure joy in her eyes. A truly nice, feel-good card to cap off the normal Character Rares in this set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion, moving to the Character Super Rares.