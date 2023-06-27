Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 22, Premium Edition

Farming Simulator 22 To Receive Premium Edition This Fall

GIANTS Software will be releasing a Premium Edition of Farming Simulator 22, containing all of the content released so far and more!

GIANTS Software revealed a new edition for Farming Simulator 22 this morning, as players will have the option of getting the Premium Edition. As the name clearly suggests, this is designed to be the end-all-be-all collection for the game, as they are going to give you every single piece of content that was released for the title in one set, along with new additions coming to the game that will expand on what you can do and what vehicles are at your disposal. Right now, the team is planning to do a full reveal of everything the expansion has to offer at FarmCon, taking place from July 1st-2nd in Lauingen, Germany. But for now, you can enjoy the teaser trailer for the game before it drops this November.

"Featuring the internationally awarded Farming Simulator 22, six maps, seven official content packs, and two expansions, new and returning farmers enjoy a sheer endless mass of family-friendly activities for cooperative and competitive farming. Available November 14th on PC & consoles – boxed and digitally. The Premium Expansion, also available separately, is part of the edition and introduces a new map: Zielonka – an environment in Central Europe, perfect to grow vegetables, as carrots, parsnips & red beet are added to the list of overall 20 crops, alongside new factories, and production chains."

"Authentically digitized with more details than ever, over 35 vehicles and implements extend the fleet. Manufacturers Dewulf, Gorenc, Agrio & WIFO debut in the series, with even more machines by BEDNAR, Fiat, GRIMME, Kverneland, SaMASZ & others. The comprehensive Premium Edition of Farming Simulator 22 also contains the following packs: Antonio Carraro Pack, Kubota Pack, Vermeer Pack, Göweil Pack, Hay & Forage Pack, as well as two yet-to-be-announced packs. Furthermore, the forestry-focused Platinum Expansion that introduced Volvo to the series and featured many other brands, gameplay mechanics, a new map, and more is also included alongside the Premium Expansion."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!