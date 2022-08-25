Call Of Dragons Shows Of Gameplay While Opening Pre-Registration

Call Of Dragons features a roster of unique, fantasy-themed heroes and factions in an expansive and visually stunning setting. Complete quests and missions to unlock magical "Artifacts" to power up your hero and let the real fun begin with a myriad of different strategies you can employ, like invisibility during battle. Take your civilization from lowly village to mighty kingdom, and arm your guilds with the best armor and weaponry available. Conquer the skies and control your regions from above with fleets of mighty dragons and face off against enemy forces with a fiery assault.

Fortune favors the curious in Call Of Dragons, rewarding exploration with collectibles hidden in every corner. Explore villages to unlock mini-games, discover side quests, and find "Song Fragments," shattered pieces of ancient melodies that tell the tale of the game world Tamaris' history and build out the game's rich lore. Complementing the game's upgraded lighting and sound effects, the infinitely zoomable 3D map makes it simple to transport troops or team up with an ally.