Atari Is Releasing A 2600 Version Of Mr. Run And Jump

Atari has revealed that they are releasing a classic 2600 cartridge version of Mr. Run and Jump, a first for the brand in 30+ years.

Atari has revealed they will be releasing a classic 2600 cartridge version of the game Mr. Run and Jump, the first physical working version in over three decades. According to the info released by the company, this version will be a fully-functional version that has been designed and reproduced all the way down to the pins. And while we would consider it a feat to see a modern game run on a 2600 via cartridge, they kinda skimp on the details of whether or not it's just a collectible or if you can actually play it in the original console. You can find out for yourself when pre-orders go up on July 31st for $60.

"Mr. Run and Jump was created in 2021 by John Mikula, a talented developer at the St. Louis-based indie studio Graphite Lab. Its meticulously crafted platforming mechanics showcase the enduring capabilities of the 2600 hardware, even four decades after its initial release. Made in the United States with high-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes sealed with a high-quality box, 2600 game cartridge, and an instruction manual. Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals. While it was built to run on older hardware, Mr. Run and Jump is a brand-new game designed to be approachable to all players. Leap, the dog, has begun wandering toward the Dark Realm, and if he ventures too far, he'll never be able to find his way back! It's up to Mr. Run and Jump to save his best friend before it's too late!"

Over 80 screens of platforming action across six colorful worlds.

Bound over obstacles and dodge five distinct enemy types.

A unique scoring system: you start with 25000 points. For each second that elapses, your score will decrease by one. Colliding with an enemy will decrease your score by 100.

Compete with your friends to see who can get the highest score!

