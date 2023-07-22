Posted in: Arcade, Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: arcade cabinet, Retro Arcade

Atari Launches Replica Arcade PCB Board Collection

Atari is making a brand new collection for arcade fans as they are releasing a series of replica PCB Boards for you to own.

Atari announced this week they have teamed up Retro Cade with to launch a new line of items, as they are making replica arcade PCB Boards for a new collection. The company specifically chose to work with Retro Arcade as they have become renowned for being specialists in arcade restoration and recreation. The two companies have launched this unique collection of printed circuit board (PCB) replicas, each of them harkening back to the glory days of the arcade with titles from Atari's library. The boards emulate the original designs, complete with logos, text, and other components to make them works of art for hardcore arcade collectors. They have chosen five games to start off with, each one available right now for $245 a piece, with shipping available throughout the U.S. You can read more about the boards and they design below, as we look forward to seeing if and when they expand the collection, as you know there are bigger titles around the corner people would want.

"The PCB replicas are high-fidelity recreations based on the iconic arcade cabinets of Black Widow, Gravitar, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Warlords. These titles were renowned for their advanced gameplay and are highly sought after due to the scarcity of their original cabinet machines. Each collectible board weighs slightly over a pound and features a full-color print of the original arcade marquee against a vivid backdrop of matte green and yellow silk. Further adding to their exclusivity, every board is serialized and affixed with officially licensed Atari stickers. Beyond the stunningly printed marquee, the front of the boards also includes a brief overview of the game's history, the individuals behind its creation, and instructions for gameplay."

PCB Board Measurements: 11.5" x 21.5" x .375" and weighs one pound.

Highly accurate replicas reproductions based on the original PCB sets.

