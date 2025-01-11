Posted in: Atari, Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Graveyard Keeper, hello neighbor

Atari Will Release Physical Switch Versions of Three TinyBuild Titles

Atari confirmed this week they will release three games from tinyBuild Games' catalog as physical Nintendo Switch editions

Article Summary Atari teams up with tinyBuild to bring three popular games to physical Switch editions.

Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition includes the base game and all DLCs for a full experience.

Discover Secret Neighbor and Hello Engineer in the dual-pack Hello Neighbor: The Neighborhood Bundle.

Release date set for February 21, featuring dark humor, multiplayer mystery, and creative gameplay.

Atari announced this week that they are working with tinyBuild Games to release three of their games as physical editions for the Nintendo Switch. First off, they will release Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition, which will be the base game, and all of the DLC released for the game as one complete collection. Next, Secret Neighbor and Hello Engineer will be packed together for Hello Neighbor: The Neighborhood Bundle, which also contains all of the content released for both titles in one package. Youc an read more about both below as they will be released on February 21.

Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition

Labeled "the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim" when it was first released in 2018, Graveyard Keeper has developed a cult following and racked up more than 30 thousand positive reviews on Steam. Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition for Nintendo Switch will feature three DLCs, including Breaking Dead, Stranger Sins, and Game of Crone. A comically dark but lighthearted take on the management sim genre, Graveyard Keeper is a single-player game that places players in the role of an undertaker in a medieval village. Players hustle to gather resources and even sell blood and body parts as they try to keep the cemetery running. The title has fantastic pixel art, a great soundtrack, and a pitch-black comedic aesthetic.

Hello Neighbor: The Neighborhood Bundle

The Neighborhood Bundle includes two multiplayer titles from the Hello Neighbor universe: Secret Neighbor and Hello Engineer. In Secret Neighbor, players must band together to sneak into their neighbor's fortress-like house to rescue a friend from the basement. But there is a twist – one player is the neighbor in disguise! In Hello Engineer, a group of teens are trapped in a mysterious amusement park by their frightening neighbor. They must work together and use their creativity to build an escape machine from scavenged parts, all while fighting off the creepy neighbor and his evil bots.

