Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg Announced Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg will be released this year as part of the game's 25th Anniversary.

Koei Tecmo and Gust Studios have revealed a special 25th Anniversary release coming soon with Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg. The team has gone out of its way to create was is essentially a remastered version of the original 1997 title, with several new elements that are completely new to the Atelier series. This includes an Unlimited Mode where players can now take their time without the deadline of needing to graduate within the five-year period. In essence, having a much more enriching and fulfilling experience where you can do a lot more without being forced into deadlines. Several new social events have also been added, uncovering new aspects and charms that were not included before, as well as the addition of "Professor Ingrid's Tasks" that act as a guide to the game of what to do next so you have the freedom to explore while working on the RPG's storyline without getting lost. We have more info and a trailer below, as the game will be coming out on July 17th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC via Steam.

"In Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, players are reintroduced to Marie, a struggling student at the Royal Academy of Magic whose teacher gifts her an alchemy atelier for her upcoming graduation exam. Marie's ultimate goal is to create an item within five years that will satisfy her teacher, but to do this, she'll need to improve her alchemy skills, gather materials, and earn money for reference books and tools, as well as hire adventurers. Where to start is up to the player, as they'll be able to navigate the game at their own pace in this carefree adventure, with the ultimate goal to graduate from the academy."

"All new graphics brighten the screen using modern techniques to bring Marie and her friends to life. Character and event stills are newly illustrated, with 2D animations of character stills being freshly implemented. 3D models of characters and stages are also being added, along with cute chibi-style characters ready to explore. In addition, this Atelier series origin story not only maintains the simple and highly flexible playability of the original game, the tutorial and guidance of moving around town and collecting items has been expanded and modified to help the remake become even more comfortable and easier to play. This also includes improved mini-game controls and gameplay along with balance adjustments and enhanced comfort and presentation of both syntheses and battles."