Atlas Fallen Announces Major Update With Reign Of Sand

Focus Entertainment has a brand new major update coming to Atlas Fallen as Reign Of Sand will officially be released this August.

New game features include an expanded world, new enemies, and revamped progression.

The expansion adds 25 new Essence Stones and introduces a "New Game +" mode.

Reign Of Sand encourages starting a fresh playthrough for the optimal gaming experience.

Deck 13 and Focus Entertainment revealed the latest major update on the way to Atlas Fallen, as players will be getting a new expansion to the game called Reign Of Sand. This expansion will be totally free and will bring in an overhaul of the gameplay mechanics, quality-of-life updates, an upgrade to core game features, and all new content for people to play on both PC and consoles. This is basically like you're getting an all-new game in many ways without buying anything new. We have the finer details for you below that they released this morning, along with the latest trailer for you to check out above, as the content will be out on August 6, 2024.

Atlas Fallen – Reign Of Sand

An expanded world, new enemies, revamped progression, new quests… The world of Atlas Fallen is enriched by this major, entirely free update! Enjoy new voice acting with the talented Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI, Warframe), a reworked campaign, and face even more formidable creatures armed with 25 new Essence Stones. Persevere in your adventure with the long-awaited "New Game +" and challenge the gods with the new Nyaal's Nightmare difficulty mode. Many more surprises and improvements await you in this content-rich new version!

Starting August 6, Atlas Fallen evolves into Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand. As a replacement for the base game, this major, completely free overhaul will be available as an update across all platforms, ensuring that every player, whether they are current, returning, or newcomers, can dive into the enhanced version of the game. While you'll be able to carry over the progress you made on your old character, like the equipment and the loadout to Reign of Sand, to fully immerse in the breadth of new features and improvements, starting a new playthrough is highly recommended for the optimal experience.

