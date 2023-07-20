Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atlas Fallen, Deck 13

Atlas Fallen Has Released Brand-New Combat Video

Check out the latest video for Atlas Fallen, as the team have shown off all of the options available to you for mixing and matching combat.

Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 have given Atlas Fallen another new video today, as they dive deeper into the combat it has to offer. This time around, they have compiled over five minutes' worth of footage, complete with a voice to guide you through all of what they have to show you. The video shows off how you'll utilize combat styles to make your character fight, as well as figuring out the best weapons for you to use in the heat of battle. There are various options to give your character a unique way of approaching any situation while also having the ability to change things out as you need to. Enjoy the video below as the game drops on August 10th.

"In a devastated, sand-covered world, you'll seize the divine power of a mysterious Gauntlet and wield heroic abilities to defeat a tyrannical, almighty god. Tame the sands to shape them into three powerful weapons and move through the air with incredible speed and agility. Pick an unstoppable duo of weapons with which to go into battle, and use the deadliest combos in a seamless flow between them. Watch your weapons grow larger as you build Momentum to unleash the full, irrepressible power of the Gauntlet."

"The 151 Essence Stones that can be found in the world of Atlas grant you a wide range of extra effects and abilities. Whether you prefer to play aggressively or with a mix of shields, debuffs, and healing, you can combine Essence Stones how you like to create your own approach to combat. These tools allow you to take on intense fights against a wide bestiary of Wraiths. Adapt and play wisely against each opponent, and extend the combat possibilities even further with a friend in two-player online co-op mode. You can play the full story campaign together, finding the most incredible synergies to defeat your enemies in increasingly impressive style."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!