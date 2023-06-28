Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Klabater, Video Games | Tagged: Crossroads Inn 2, Klabater

Tavern Management Game Crossroads Inn 2 Announced

After months of speculation, Klabater revealed this morning that Crossroads Inn 2 is in the works to be released for PC in 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher Klabater confirmed this morning they will be releasing a sequel to their tavern management title with Crossroads Inn 2. Building off its 2019 predecessor, the game will feature all of the gameplay you love from the first title, with an all-new set of mechanics and storyline elements that will keep you busy managing your little countryside tavern where adventurers find themselves before going off to get into danger. We got more info on the game for you from the devs, as it will be released sometime in 2024.

"Building on the success of its critically acclaimed predecessor, released in 2019, Crossroads Inn 2 weaves together elements of economic strategy, simulation, and RPG. As an innkeeper, players will face the thrilling challenges of running their inn, starting with planning, building, and furnishing their establishment from scratch, managing their staff, devising menus, and satisfying the needs of a diverse range of patrons – from adventurers and nobles to outlaws and the common folk. The sequel promises to deliver an even more immersive gameplay experience."

"One of the standout features of Crossroads Inn 2 is the revitalized NPC system, bringing a heightened level of believability and diversity to the characters. NPCs will make decisions influenced by the player-created environment, enhancing the overall realism and depth of interactions. Additionally, the system for managing employees and staff will undergo significant changes, allowing for more engaging and dynamic gameplay. The game's storyline unfolds on the continent of Delcrys, divided into three distinct countries: Yorevale, Untermarch, and Sambria. Each nation boasts its own unique color schemes and styles, drawing inspiration from a variety of real-life cultures. From medieval Nordic and Slavic fashion to early Renaissance French, German, and Italian trends, players can expect a visually stunning and culturally diverse experience. Crossroads Inn 2 has already sparked immense excitement among fans and the gaming community, who eagerly anticipate the game's debut on a new engine."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!