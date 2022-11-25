T3 Arena Receives Brand New Ranked Mode Update

XD Inc. and Tap Tap released a brand new update this week for T3 Arena, giving it a brand new Ranked Mode for players to try. Players now have the chance to fight against each other in a few different modes for the new Ranked Mode, including Control, Payload Escort, and Clash. According to the team, the core principles for designing the Ranked mode were "Fairness, Competitiveness, and Glory." You will need to go through a process in order to get to ranked mode, as you'll have to show off your skills and experience with nine different heroes and unlock 1500 trophies to qualify for Ranked. You can check out the latest update for the game right now via iOS , Google Play , and TapTap .

"When it comes to T3 Arena tier matchmaking, only a player's Ranked Tier will be the deciding factor. Players won't need to worry about their trophy count or glory labels affecting their matchmaking. Another key factor in Ranked Mode will be how players pick their heroes. In order to help make Ranked matches more strategic and competitive, players will always pick their heroes after knowing which map they will be playing in. Finally, also packed in this new update is a feature called Hero Wishlist. This wishlist will make it easier for players to unlock their favorite heroes. In order to participate, players will select a hero they would like to receive from each rarity level: Grand, Epic, and Mythic. The purpose of the wishlist is to give players an increased drop rate for their wanted heroes from the Rumble boxes!"

Engage in fast-paced three-minute matches.

Choose from over 20 characters and level them up to unlock unique skills.

7 unique game modes across 19 maps.

Casual and competitive game modes.

Play solo or team up in voice chat for even stronger teamwork.