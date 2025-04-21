Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pools, Tensori

Atmospheric Game Pools Launches Free Chapter Zero Update

Those of you who have been enjoying the creepy atmospheric game Pools are in luck, as a free update has dropped today with a new chapter

Article Summary New free Chapter Zero update for creepy game Pools enhances player experience.

Explore eerie new areas like hotel rooms and sewers in Pools' prequel.

Over 4,000 positive reviews, developer Tensori goes full-time on Pools.

Immersive and atmospheric, Pools' VR version arriving on SteamVR by May 30.

Indie game developer and publisher Tensori have dropped a brand new update today for their atmospheric horror game Pools, giving players a new chapter of content. Chapter Zero will have it's own brand of creepiness, serving as sort of a prequel to the main game content, as you explore new areas such as hotel rooms, sewers, buildings, and other backrooms-like spaces. What's more, the team confirmed today they are working on a VR version of the game, set to be out on SteamVR on May 30, with more platforms to come later this year.

Chapter Zero

The release of Chapter 0 is the devs way of saying thank you to all their fans. Since launching 12 months ago, POOLS has garnered over 4,000 Overwhelmingly Positive user reviews on Steam, allowing a team of four Finnish developers, aka Tensori, to turn their dream into reality – going full-time in game development. The unwavering support of players has shaped not only the game itself, but the lives of its mysterious developers, and Chapter 0 is our tribute to that faith. And just to highlight the mysteriousness of Tensori, even the PR rep behind this press release has never spoken to them or seen their faces – they're just a text chat in a private Discord server.

Pools

Pools is inspired by the internet phenomenons "Liminal spaces," "Found footage," and "Backrooms," specifically "Backrooms Pools" or "Poolrooms." There's no typical story, no characters to meet, no blood, no jumpscares, and you won't find any notes left behind to collect. But as you explore and advance further, you start to notice that the game's world changes around you. Rooms look and feel different. Each chapter has something unique. Constantly, you're exploring new places, each with its own kind of mystery. The game has no user-interface and no dialogue. No background music. Instead, the game uses sounds to make you feel like you're really there. The sounds and echo change depending on the room you're in. Walking in water is slower. All of these things makes the game feel more real and creates a tense atmosphere.

One could say Pools is like an art gallery where you look around and listen to the sounds. There are very few things to solve, practically a few mazes. Sometimes, the game can challenge your navigation skills. But mostly, you're just… there. Note: There are no monsters chasing you or jumping suddenly towards you, but the game can feel oppressive. Pools plays on fears of getting lost, the dark, and tight spaces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!