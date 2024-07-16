Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stroboskop, Sylvio: Black Waters

Atmospheric Horror Game Sylvio: Black Waters Announces Release Date

Will you be able to escape a planet that is haunted by the whispers of the dead? Find out as Sylvio: Black Waters arirves this month.

Article Summary Indie horror game Sylvio: Black Waters releases on July 25.

Explore a desolate planet and decode whispers of the dead.

New physics-defying gameplay and puzzle challenges await.

Uncover a world’s secrets using audio and video clues.

Indie game developer Stroboskop and publisher DreadXP revealed the official release date for their atmospheric horror game Sylvio: Black Waters. Continuing the series with an all-new story and scenario, you find yourself stranded on a desolate planet where you find nothing as it seems while the whispers of the dead haunt you at every turn. Will you be able to decode what they're saying and find your way out of this seemingly doomed planet? You'll have a chance to find out when it launches on July 25. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Sylvio: Black Waters

Sylvio: Black Waters is a first-person exploration adventure with a horror atmosphere from the creator of Sylvio and Sylvio 2. You are alone in an unfamiliar land eerily similar to Earth but somehow not quite right. You discover a mysterious device that seems to let you listen to the spirits of those who once inhabited this place. The device picks up the voice of a man named Lee, who claims to be the last survivor on this planet. A trail of clues leads you into the pitch darkness at the heart of this world, where answers about the past and your possible future may lie.

This new entry brings fresh mechanics in a physics-defying and puzzle-filled experience that promises to thrill both followers of the series as well as new players looking for a standalone chilling adventure. Uncover the mysteries of how this strange new world came to be and walk amongst the oddest places you've ever seen in a completely new Sylvio thrill that welcomes everyone (as much as dark pits and lost souls can be welcoming, that is).

Physics-bending gameplay in a world of changing gravity.

Decipher audio-based puzzles to hear the voices of the past.

Decode video recordings to uncover clues.

Defend yourself using air-powered weapons.

