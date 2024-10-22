Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 8BitSkull, Skull Horde

Auto-Battler Dungeon Crawler Skull Horde Announced For PC

8BitSkull has a new game in the works as they revealed the auto-battler dungeon crawler Skull Horde, eventually coming to PC

Play as a flying skull necromancer summoning skeletal armies.

Explore procedurally generated dungeons filled with loot and enemies.

Unlock stronger units, unique abilities, and powerful boons in battles.

Indie game developer and publisher 8BitSkull, the minds behind Bore Blasters, have announced their latest game called Skull Horde. This is a new auto-battler dungeon crawler where you take on the role of a floating skull, using your demonic powers of necromantic to summon hordes of skeletons to fight for you. The team compared to to having a bit-sized version of the Necromancer class from Diablo II. The game will be released sometime in 20205, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

Skull Horde

Skull Horde has players embody (well, maybe not "body," you play as a flying skull) a powerful necromancer, raising hordes of living dead to battle against hordes of living…living. Raise an ever-growing skeletal army and battle through procedurally generated dungeons, collecting casket-loads of boons and loot and unlocking powerful perks to upgrade the shambling horde and achieve each soldier's fullest necrotic potential. Crypt commanders can purchase a variety of unit types to build their skeleton squad throughout each run. Each unit possesses unique abilities, allowing players to mix multiple specialties and build the ultimate horde. Acquiring multiple units of the same type merges them into stronger versions, eventually unlocking spectral special abilities. Additionally, loot discovered in the dungeon interacts with unit classes and tags, giving potent benefits. Utilize resources to strategically reroll units, loot, and craft the ultimate death-bringer builds. Fans of Diablo II's Necromancer class' tricks are in for quite the treat—Skull Horde's bite-sized and streamlined version of ghoulish gameplay is familiar enough to make the crypt keepers feel right at home.

Procedurally Generated Dungeons: Explore different procedurally generated dungeons, each with unique enemy types that demand different battle strategies. Different challenges require creative builds to overcome, lest you be sent to the grave yourself.

Realtime Auto Battling: Battles in Skull Horde are duked out in real-time, and your minions do battle independently. Develop your squad, choose where to explore, when to move on, and when to send your enemies six feet under.

For Whom the Bell Tolls?: Test out different playable characters with unique special abilities to see which one fits your particular style of death dealing.

Rise from Your Grave: Raise the dead and put them to work, battling swarms of wretched flesh soldiers. Diversify your army or merge unit types to gain stronger versions and unlock unique abilities.

Powerful Loot and Boons: Each dungeon type is filled with chests and shrines with powerful loot and boons to collect, but don't get greedy–lest you risk being overwhelmed by the horde.

