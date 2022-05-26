Autobahn Police Simulator 3 Set For PC & Next-Gen Consoles In June

Aerosoft and developer Z-Software have revealed a new sequel in their law-enforcement simulation series with Autobahn Police Simulator 3. Now you get to dive back into the thrilling world of chasing down cars on the world's most unpredictable highway system, as cars whiz by you at whatever speed they feel like. Will you and your fellow officers be able to maintain law and order, as well as perfect traffic safety, along this stretch of highway? You'll get your shot when the game comes out for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles on June 23rd, 2022. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

In Autobahn Police Simulator 3, players take on the role of a rookie police officer returning to work after a street racing incident left them out of commision. Now, they must jump behind the wheel once more, to prove themself to the higher-ups in the police department and keep the peace! Take on a variety of operations and unique missions to establish security on the streets, move up the ranks in the force, and unlock more demanding missions, new skills, and new equipment and vehicles. Life is (More Than) a Highway: Patrol an open world containing cities, industrial sites, mountains, the seaside and more! The diverse set of activities and locations to explore offer a long-term varied gameplay experience that goes beyond a mere simulation.

Grand Theft Autobahn: The life of a highway police officer is full of variety, including responding to accidents, conducting traffic checks, keeping the streets clean, and even preventing gas station robberies and chasing down perps in a trusty squad car!

Polizei Academy: Rise through the ranks to fill out the tech tree and master new skills, including shooting and sneaking. Progressing further into the game will also unlock new types of police cars.

