Avalon Hill Releases New Take On Classic Warfare With Risk Strike

Play Risk in an entirely new way as Avalon Hill has released Risk Strike, taking the table and trading it in for cards and chips.

Avalon Hill has released a brand new version of a classic board game as they have taken Risk and turned it into Risk Strike. The team has taken the classic warfare tabletop title and switched things up to where you can now conquer the world in about 20 minutes. The team found a way to take all of the intensity of the Risk board game and made it faster and easier to strategize with tactics cards, the ability to declare attacks and be able to quickly deploy troops to conquer several continents. The game is currently for sale for $22 right now, as we have more info below.

"Get off the board and right into the action with this quick-playing Risk Strike cards and dice game, a fresh way to play the Risk game. Players can enjoy all the intensity of the Risk board game in a fast-paced, easy-to-set up game that can be played in as little as 20 minutes. When strategizing, players can rally, sabotage, bombard, spy, and perform other maneuvers using tactics cards. Players compete to dominate the most continents by rolling the dice to battle rivals for one of the 42 continent cards. By collecting a complete set of continent cards, players receive one domination coin and need two coins total to win the match. The Risk Strike family card game is a fun game for fans of the original Risk board game and newcomers alike, and with its compact size, can be played anytime, anywhere. Available at most major retailers."

Fast and fierce world domination! Get off the board and right into the action with this quick-playing Risk Strike cards and dice game, a fresh way to play the Risk game.

Enjoy all the intensity of the Risk board game in a fast-paced, easy-to-set-up card and dice game! The Risk Strike strategy game can be played in as little as 20 minutes.

In this game of strategic conquest, players compete to dominate the most continents. Roll the dice to battle your rivals for one of the 42 continent cards.

Strategize with tactics cards, featuring troops and battle actions. Declare your attack and deploy your troops. Players can rally, sabotage, bombard, spy, and perform other tactical maneuvers.

Includes six colored domination coins. Claim one by collecting a complete set of continent cards. Be the first player to collect 2 domination coins to win.

The Risk Strike family card game brings edge-of-your-seat excitement to game nights and more! It's a fun game for fans of the original Risk board game and newcomers alike, ages 10+.

