Avalon Releases New Trailer Giving First Look At The Game

Avalon Corp. has finally revealed more about their self-titled MMO, Avalon. Which includes a brand new trailer for you to check out.

The team is led by MMO veterans Jeffrey Butler and Sean Pinnock.

Avalon incorporates Unreal Engine and next-gen AI technologies.

The game emphasizes player creativity in a shared online world.

Indie game studio Avalon Corp. has revealed the first look at their upcoming MMO, as the self-titled Avalon has been unveiled to the world. The team dropped a brand new trailer, showing off a whole 90 seconds worth of footage, but it gives us a pretty good idea of what they have in mind as the fantasy title spans multiple worlds and realities. You can check out the trailer below along with more info from the team about the game's development, and a couple of quotes from team members about the reveal.

"The remote and global Avalon team is led by Jeffrey Butler, one of the original producers for EverQuest, its first expansions, and numerous other iconic MMOs, and Sean Pinnock, a games CEO with multiple successful games projects and exits. The game uses the company's proprietary tools that prove Butler and Pinnock's shared desire for a player-centric and publisher-agnostic game experience can work. Built using Unreal Engine by video game industry veterans from EverQuest, Call of Duty, Diablo, Assassin's Creed, Elden Ring, World of Warcraft, and more, AVALON leverages next-gen technologies from fellow start-ups like Didimo and Inworld AI. Using Didimo's Popul8 end-to-end character creation platform and Inworld's AI-powered character engine, creators are enabled to design characters and interact with NPCs in ways no MMO to date has allowed."

"I've always had a clear vision of a limitless online world where players are equipped with the tools to not only create whatever they can dream but also share the experiences across multiple connected realities," explains Sean Pinnock, CEO of Avalon. "All of us nerds share this dream of an MMO that blurs the lines between the virtual and the real. When Jeff and I realized our shared vision, we knew we had to work together to create it. It's too difficult for any one person or company to build, but we believe that by empowering our community alongside us, we can make something that fulfills the promise of the metaverse."

Jeffrey Butler, chief product officer for Avalon, adds, "We want to give Avalon players control over the way they play, where creating is just as rewarding as questing – something that I began planning for even as I worked on EverQuest. With the technology and tools we're developing alongside our partners, we want to foster a community for our namesake game that is able to create their own content and benefit from it, and immerse themselves in content that others have made and shared."

