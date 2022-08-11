Avatar: Generations Will Be Soft Launched On Mobile

Square Enix London announced today they will be doing a soft launch of their upcoming mobile title Avatar: Generations. This is a brand new free-to-play RPG adventure title based on the Nickelodeon animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The game is currently being developed in partnership with Vancouver-based studio Navigator Games, in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, bringing the world of the series to life in a new way.

The team is looking to test the game out with actual players and is doing the soft launch as a way to both work out the bugs and also get the word out about it. Right now, the plan is to release the game in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden for both Android and iOS devices. With plans to expand access to the game in other regions and territories over the next several months. No word yet as to when we'll actually see the game be fully released, but if they're testing it now, we're guessing by year's end. Here's a little more info on the game.

Expanding the beloved universe of the world-renowned property, Avatar: Generations invites players to step into the shoes of fan-favorite characters across the franchise. The first chapter introduces Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki and Zuko accompanied by the much-loved companions Appa and Momo as they embark on a globetrotting quest to fulfill Aang's destiny. Future expansions will explore Avatar Kyoshi, Korra, Roku, and more across the timelines of the Four Nations. The game will feature epic squad-based battles and unique adventure sequences, underpinned by deep upgrade and party customization systems as players recruit new heroes and grow their team potential. Players will also be able to experience fan-favorite locations, stories, and events in an open world, as well as brand new stories that expand the universe.