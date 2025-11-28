Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aya Games, Ayasa: Shadow of Silence

Ayasa: Shadow of Silence Released After Multiple Delays

After having its release date pushed back a few times, Ayasa: Shadow of Silence has finally been released on PC via Steam

Article Summary Ayasa: Shadow of Silence launches on Steam after multiple release date delays for polish.

Embark on a dark, dialogue-free journey through six lands corrupted by darkness.

Experience unique light and shadow mechanics, challenging puzzles, and surreal visuals.

Your choices shape unexpected endings in this haunting indie adventure by Aya Games.

Indie game developer and publisher Aya Games has finally released their latest game, Ayasa: Shadow of Silence, after having gone through multiple delays. Originally, the game was set for late September, then pushed to late October, before finally landing on today, November 28. All of which was due to the studio wanting to make sure players got the best version of the game possible. We havew a new trailer with the launch as well, as you can play the game on Steam right now.

Ayasa: Shadow of Silence

The Inverted World was once in balance, where light and shadow coexisted under the watch of Tas, the Absolute. But now, war has shattered that harmony. As darkness spreads, Ayasa must journey through lands ravaged by greed, betrayal, and indifference, seeking the remnants of Tas's light hidden within the realms of love, faith, and hope. This is not just a quest to survive; it is a war of the soul, where the battlefield lies within. Step into the eerie world of Ayasa, a dark tale that blends quests, horror, and puzzles into a haunting journey. Without a single spoken word, the story is told through pantomime, surreal imagery, and a soundtrack composed by Komitas. You will navigate six symbolic lands: Faith, Hope, Love, Greed, Indifference, and Betrayal, each corrupted by darkness. Every choice you make, every act of compassion or indifference, may lead to an unexpected ending. Will you restore balance or become the very force you sought to defeat?

A Dark and Surreal World – Explore hauntingly beautiful lands inspired by Tim Burton , René Laloux , Robert Sahakyants , and Hayao Miyazaki .

– Explore hauntingly beautiful lands inspired by , , , and . Light and Shadow Mechanics – Use light to reveal paths, activate ancient machines, and push back the darkness.

– Use light to reveal paths, activate ancient machines, and push back the darkness. Challenging Puzzles – Solve intricate environmental puzzles that test logic, timing, and creativity.

– Solve intricate environmental puzzles that test logic, timing, and creativity. Unique Abilities – Unlock powers from the good lands during gameplay when solving puzzles.

– Unlock powers from the good lands during gameplay when solving puzzles. Immersive Atmosphere – A dialogue-free narrative told through pantomime, visual symbolism, and a deeply emotional soundtrack.

