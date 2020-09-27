Ba-Ri & Heilang Have Been Added To Shadow Arena

Pearl Abyss has added a new character to the Early Access version of Shadow Arena as you can now play with Ba-Ri and Heilang. This is going to be a very different character than what you're used to in the arena as Ba-ri commands her faithful beast companion Heilang to perform devastating combo attacks, while she attacks independently with her Celestial Bo Staff. She is vulnerable while alone, however, so best to stay near the beast rather than running off for two separate attacks and focus more on a double attack. You can read more on her here and a little bit below, as we wait to find out when she'll be fully-added to the game.

Ba-Ri and Heilang is a unique character with various combat style due to Celestial Bo Staff and Heilang. You can order Heilang to attack nearby enemies or stand down and wait. You can also battle while riding on Heilang, move directly to Heilang's location, or call Heilang to Ba-ri's side. Note that you're risking yourself if you engage in battle without Heilang. Heilang cannot attack a target by itself and can only attack a designated target with a skill. However, even if Ba-ri is stunned or cannot move due to knockdown, Heilang keeps attacking the target and continues the fight. Heilang in battle can detect stealthed Heroes by smell and when it is attacked and its HP is depleted completely, Heilang will disappear. After 15 seconds, however, Heilang will appear again with full HP. (Heilang's HP regens automatically but regens faster when it isn't taking any action.) Super Armor will be applied when Ba-ri mounts Heilang but both of their HP will be affected when attacked. Items cannot be picked up and Jump Gates cannot be used when Ba-ri mounts Heilang. Additionally in certain Shadow Arena modes, such as Deathmatch, the mount feature is not available.