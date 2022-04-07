Back 4 Blood Shows Off Tunnels Of Terror DLC Expansion

Back 4 Blood has officially shown off its first DLC expansion today as players will now get to explore the Tunnels Of Terror. The short of this new expansion is that they're basically giving you a whole new storyline of nightmare fuel as you'll be getting a number of new challenges and enemies to deal with. But it won't be an entirely horrific experience as you'll also be getting new characters added to the mix with their own skills and abilities to help you out, several new weapons to try on the undead and mutated, and some other additions that will aid you in making it out alive. The DLC will drop on April 12th, but ahead of that, you can see what's to come in the trailer below.

Back 4 Blood: Tunnels Of Terror introduces two new playable Cleaners debuting in this expansion – Sharice, an axe-wielding firefighter known for her defensive prowess, and Heng, a tough as nails, no-nonsense restaurateur skilled at slaying Ridden with his knife. The trailer provides a detailed look at the new Ridden Hives PvE cooperative activity, where teams of up to four players can explore the cavernous depths of seven Ridden infested areas full of labyrinthine tunnels below Evansburgh. To earn rewards, players must outmaneuver the new Warped Ridden, including the landmine-setting Urchins, horrifying Shredders, and damage-dealing Rippers. These Ridden variations are also playable in PvP Swarm mode and can be earned, along with the new Cleaners, for use in PvP matches. Additionally, the Tunnels Of Terror expansion will include seven new legendary weapons, eight exclusive character skins, 12 new weapon skins, new cards, and more. The expansion will also coincide with the release of the No Hope difficulty, a free update for all Back 4 Blood owners adding an extra level of challenge for elite players. Please note, all playable content included in the expansion will be accessible by all players in a party as long as one player in that party has purchased the expansion.