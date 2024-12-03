Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Ballionaire, newobject

Ballionaire Confirmed For Release On Steam Next Week

Indie physics game Ballionaire finally has a release date as Raw Fury confirmed they will drop the game on PC via Steam next week

Article Summary Ballionaire, a physics-based pachinko roguelike, launches on Steam next week.

Mixes pachinko mechanics with roguelike elements for high-scoring chaos.

Features 125+ triggers, 50+ boons, and endless replayability for players.

Supports mods on Day One with a Lua-based custom content API.

Indie game developer newobject and publisher Raw Fury have confirmed the official release date for Ballionaire, as it arrives next week on Steam. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a physics-based title that utilizes pachinko mechanics and mixes them with roguelike elements, as you'll design several boards in order to rack up the highest score. The game will be released on December 10, as they revealed a new trailer this week (above) to complement the announcement.

Ballionaire is a one-of-a-kind physics-driven roguelike where arduous tribulations stand between the player and Ballionaire status. Generate kinetic chaos, discover explosive combos, and theorycraft clever ways to break the game and build the perfect pachinko board. Ballionaire is a one-of-a-kind way to make numbers go up – the world's first autobonker.

Bonk to Victory : Drop a ball to bonk triggers, earn money, and spawn more balls! Draft new triggers each round to increase the chaos and earnings! Build an overpowered scoring engine or an unstoppable spawn spammer! Or maybe both?

: Drop a ball to bonk triggers, earn money, and spawn more balls! Draft new triggers each round to increase the chaos and earnings! Build an overpowered scoring engine or an unstoppable spawn spammer! Or maybe both? Satisfy the ELDERS' Monetary Demands : Each run, survive by paying tribute to three ELDERS. They'll challenge players by introducing devious game-changing TRIBULATIONS. Fail and PERISH. Succeed and become a BALLIONAIRE – then try a new way to win!

: Each run, survive by paying tribute to three ELDERS. They'll challenge players by introducing devious game-changing TRIBULATIONS. Fail and PERISH. Succeed and become a BALLIONAIRE – then try a new way to win! Master Multiple Boards : Players can build the perfect layout on the Pyramid, but what happens when up is down on the Danger Wheel? Make a skill shot on the Pinball table? Highly varied game boards require fresh theorycrafting!

: Players can build the perfect layout on the Pyramid, but what happens when up is down on the Danger Wheel? Make a skill shot on the Pinball table? Highly varied game boards require fresh theorycrafting! 125+ Triggers, 50+ Boons : Spawn Eggs with a Chicken, cut Coins in half with an Axe, feed a Whale until it blows every ball back out! Get a second chance with the Boomerang, double bonks with the Eject Button and keep the board running smoothly with the Air Conditioner. Win with food, win with weapons… whatever the choice, just make sure to appease the Elders!

: Spawn Eggs with a Chicken, cut Coins in half with an Axe, feed a Whale until it blows every ball back out! Get a second chance with the Boomerang, double bonks with the Eject Button and keep the board running smoothly with the Air Conditioner. Win with food, win with weapons… whatever the choice, just make sure to appease the Elders! Play In A Sandbox : Experiment in the Laballatory – hone theories before a run, make a meme, or build an impossibly busted board. Players can share their board with friends and see who can rack up the biggest bucks!

: Experiment in the Laballatory – hone theories before a run, make a meme, or build an impossibly busted board. Players can share their board with friends and see who can rack up the biggest bucks! Mod Support on Day One : Dream up new triggers and bring them to life with Ballionaire's Lua-based custom content API.

: Dream up new triggers and bring them to life with Ballionaire's Lua-based custom content API. Endless Replayability: Ballionaire is designed to deliver endless replayability and satisfying, brain-tickling fun!

