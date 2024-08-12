Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Project: Multi

Bandai Namco Announces Dragon Ball Project: Multi

Bandai Namco revealed new details about their next game, Dragon Ball Project: Multi, as they are launching multiplayer testing

First team-oriented, free-to-play Dragon Ball game featuring dynamic 4-v-4 battles.

Testing runs August 19-September 2 on Steam and mobile in multiple countries.

Game includes character growth, customizable heroes, and unique role-based abilities.

Bandai Namco had a really weird reveal and announcement this morning as they unveiled a new game called Dragon Ball Project: Multi. The name and graphics clearly look like the title is just a placeholder, which is very weird for the company to do to a franchise like Dragon Ball. This will be the franchise's first team-oriented free-to-play game, which they are bragging will "revolutionize the gaming landscape with its dynamic 4-v-4 team battles." Along with the reveal came word that they'll be doing testing from August 19-September 2 via Steam and mobile platforms. Those tests will take place in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We have more info below and the trailer here as we wait to see what the real name of this game will be.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi

The Dragon Ball franchise's first team-oriented battle begins! ​Engage in thrilling team battles, either overpowering your enemies with raw strength or capturing objectives with strategic prowess. ​Watch your Hero characters grow stronger as the match progresses, empowering you to dominate enemy players and formidable bosses.

Intense 4 VS 4 Team Battle: Experience the world of Dragon Ball through wrecking the battlefield with your own strength, or by conquesting the enemy objective with your friends and allies. The Hero characters you take in control will grow in strength as the round progresses to give you a chance to obliterate enemy players and bosses alike.

Experience the world of Dragon Ball through wrecking the battlefield with your own strength, or by conquesting the enemy objective with your friends and allies. The Hero characters you take in control will grow in strength as the round progresses to give you a chance to obliterate enemy players and bosses alike. Heroes With roles: Pick heroes with unqiue abilities and skills to fulfill their roles. The simple but effective super aggressive damage role, the ever persistent tank role staying on the battlefield indefinitely, and the technical role which excells in ally support or enemy disruption.

Pick heroes with unqiue abilities and skills to fulfill their roles. The simple but effective super aggressive damage role, the ever persistent tank role staying on the battlefield indefinitely, and the technical role which excells in ally support or enemy disruption. Customization: From simple character aesthetic changes with skin items, to animation changes, express your love for the characters in your own way. Acquire a wide variety of customization items, such as entrance animations to special finisher animations.

