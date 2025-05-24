Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Announces New Shifting Gears Update

Lightyear Frontier has several new additions ont he way next month as the devs revealed what's coming in the Shifting Gears update

Article Summary Lightyear Frontier's Shifting Gears update launches in June with reworked progression and new features.

Customize and upgrade your mech with new mod chips, loadouts, and body parts for deeper gameplay.

Expanded farming mechanics introduce larger fields, crop mutations, and automated watering drones.

Modular building, Americana decor, and quality-of-life improvements let you create your dream homestead.

Indie game developer Frame Break and publisher Amplifier Studios have revealed an all-new update coming to Lightyear Frontier with the Shifting Gears update. This is a bevy of content coming to the game as they have overhauled the progression system, an expansion on the building tools, an expansion on the farming mechanics, and a ton of new features. We have more details below from the devs, and a trailer showcasing much of what the team has mentioned, as the update arrives on June 4, 2025.

Lightyear Frontier – Shifting Gears

Once planetside in the Shifting Gears update, the frontier lies ahead! With a fully customizable mech, players will have the opportunity to build expansive farms, automate crop watering, and deliver their harvests across the stars. Modular building, new mech upgrades, and a host of quality-of-life improvements empower players to shape their homestead – and their adventure – like never before.

Mega Mech Upgrades & Customisation: A shifted sense of scale means your mech is bigger (and better!) than ever before. Equip new mod chips, tweak your loadouts, and unlock body parts as you craft and progress. With added customization, transmogrification, and a new Power Limit system encouraging thoughtful builds, your mech feels like a true extension of yourself.

A shifted sense of scale means your mech is bigger (and better!) than ever before. Equip new mod chips, tweak your loadouts, and unlock body parts as you craft and progress. With added customization, transmogrification, and a new Power Limit system encouraging thoughtful builds, your mech feels like a true extension of yourself. Design Your Own Custom Home: Create your dream homestead with Americana-inspired pieces and brand-new modular building, allowing for greater creativity and personalisation.

Create your dream homestead with Americana-inspired pieces and brand-new modular building, allowing for greater creativity and personalisation. Symbiotic Survival: The world isn't without its risks. Both your mech and Exofarmer can take damage – whether it be caused by;rogue weather or alien threats. A revamped fuel system means that smart planning is key – and your mech and Exofarmer truly need each other in order to thrive.

The world isn't without its risks. Both your mech and Exofarmer can take damage – whether it be caused by;rogue weather or alien threats. A revamped fuel system means that smart planning is key – and your mech and Exofarmer truly need each other in order to thrive. Farming Overhaul: Farming will feel much grander as new options and changes are introduced. Landscapes are much bigger than before, offering wider plains for farming. Mixing soil and crop types can bring about unique mutations or high-yield variants of crops, with fertilizer also being streamlined and gained from animals, bringing them into the farming loop.

Farming will feel much grander as new options and changes are introduced. Landscapes are much bigger than before, offering wider plains for farming. Mixing soil and crop types can bring about unique mutations or high-yield variants of crops, with fertilizer also being streamlined and gained from animals, bringing them into the farming loop. New Progression: Landing on a new world means rethinking your approach. With farming as the core progression system, you'll grow and ship your crops across the stars, whilst uncovering ancient ruins that offer new lore.

Landing on a new world means rethinking your approach. With farming as the core progression system, you'll grow and ship your crops across the stars, whilst uncovering ancient ruins that offer new lore. Watering Made Easy: Scale up without burning out! To alleviate the pressure of increased farming work, watering drones can now handle large fields, powered by fuel and water supplies. Plus, new abilities for the Irrigation Hose keep day-to-day farming fluid and fun.

Scale up without burning out! To alleviate the pressure of increased farming work, watering drones can now handle large fields, powered by fuel and water supplies. Plus, new abilities for the Irrigation Hose keep day-to-day farming fluid and fun. A Smoother Experience: The Lightyear Frontier experience has been refined across the board with a host of quality-of-life improvements to make farm life more enjoyable than ever.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!