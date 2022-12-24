Bandai Namco To Publish New Anime Game Based On Sand Land

Bandai Namco revealed a new game on the way based on a popular franchise, as we're getting a game based on Sand Land. Working with Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Shueisha Inc., the company will be making a title based on the popular short-lived manga, set in a chaotic world in which everyone is suffering through a water shortage. Not many details were released about it beyond the paragraph below and the four pieces of artwork that came with it.

"In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from an extreme water shortage, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Rao, a small-town sheriff, form a tag-team and set off on an adventure in search of the Phantom Lake somewhere in the desert. The Sand Land project will see various partners come together to create a wide variety of content and develop Sand Land into a full IP. The project will start with co-production of animation by Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.'s Sunrise Studio, Kamikaze Douga Co., Ltd., and ANIMA Inc. Sand Land is a popular manga created by Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. Serialized intensively for a short period in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2000, the one-volume comic has gained worldwide popularity since its publishing."

The news comes as the announcement was made earlier this month that the series would be getting made into an animated film, so our best guess at the moment is that this game will coincide with the release of that movie and most like will follow the storyline or have its own sub-story happening alongside the events of the film. As to the game's genre, that's basically anyone's guess at this point, as they revealed zero details about what kind of game they're making. This will probably be a bigger announcement sometime in the summer, we're guessing for either E3 or Summer Game Fest.