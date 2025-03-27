Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grinding Gear Games, Path Of Exile 2

Path Of Exile 2: Dawn Of The Hunt Arrives This April

Path Of Exile 2 announces the Dawn Of The Hunt update, which will add a new class and a lot more while the game sits in Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher Grinding Gear Games announced their latest addition to Path Of Exile 2, as Dawn of the Hunt arrives next month. This is a massive update for the game that will add a brand-new class to the mix, giving players a fifth option for the character in the form of the Huntress. The update will also add a number of new features, upgrades, and more, as they continue to work on it in Early Access. We have some of the details here, as you can read the full update notes on their website. The content will launch on April 4, 2025.

Path Of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt

Step into the bloodstained boots of the Huntress, a dexterous and ferocious spear-wielding warrior. Banished from her homeland, she now stalks her prey using both ranged spear throws and close combat attacks. Her brutal arsenal is designed to make combat feel like a relentless pursuit, always in motion, moving into and out of melee range at a moments notice. The Huntress can also Parry incoming attacks from monsters, stunning them before following up with one of several counterattacks. For example, use Disengage after a Parry to quickly jump back, gaining a Frenzy charge, then follow up with an empowered spear throw. Stalk your prey with an array of elemental spear attacks that empower the Huntress to use some of the longest combo chains we have created on any class. With five new Ascendancy Classes, Dawn of the Hunt introduces fresh new ways to expand your build options.

Ritualist (Huntress) – The Ritualist sacrifices flesh and blood, unleashing corrupted lifeforce upon their foes. She delved into the forbidden depths of Azmeri traditions, wielding blood sacrifice and plague as weapons.

The Ritualist sacrifices flesh and blood, unleashing corrupted lifeforce upon their foes. She delved into the forbidden depths of Azmeri traditions, wielding blood sacrifice and plague as weapons. Amazon (Huntress) – A peerless hunter who thrives on precision and elemental fury. The Amazon Ascension forges warriors into elite hunters, sworn to protect Azmeri Elders with lethal precision.

– A peerless hunter who thrives on precision and elemental fury. The Amazon Ascension forges warriors into elite hunters, sworn to protect Azmeri Elders with lethal precision. Lich (Witch) – The Lich tears their own soul apart, becoming a master of undeath and chaos. The Lich is a master of Chaos and Curses who can use her own life to enhance her Energy.

– The Lich tears their own soul apart, becoming a master undeath and chaos. The Lich is a master Chaos and Curses who can use her own life to enhance her Energy. Smith of Kitava (Warrior) – The Smith of Kitava forges weapons of destruction in fire and suffering. Embrace sheer power and take Smithing skills to greater heights by resonating with the insatiable one – Kitava.

The Smith Kitava forges weapons destruction in fire and suffering. Embrace sheer power and take Smithing skills to greater heights by resonating with the insatiable one – Kitava. Tactician (Mercenary) – the Mercenary Tactician brings military-grade brutality to the battlefield. As a former trained Blackguard Elite, the Tactician is able to decimate the monsters of Wraeclast while earning a healthy income at the same time.

