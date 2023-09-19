Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Gets Gameplay Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, as Focus Entertainment shows off the gameplay in a grander fashion.

Focus Entertainment and DONT NOD have released a new video this week for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, showing off more of the gameplay to come. This isn't some random trailer with a few clips here and there to tease you; this is a full six minutes' worth of content for you to check out. The video does the best job of highlighting the two-hero system they have working here to tell the story, as well as how it works going between he worlds of the living and the dead as you seek to banish ghosts from this world. Enjoy the video below, as the game will be released on November 7 for PC and consoles.

"In a world where the souls of the departed roam, you play a couple of Banishers. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are experienced spirit hunters, entrusted with the daunting task of lifting a malevolent and ominous curse. After an ill-advised attack, Antea is killed, leaving her lover in solitude and profound despair. Torn between their vows to protect the living from malicious spirits and the nightmare of Antea's condition, they'll wander the eerie wilderness of North America to liberate her from her new plight… whatever the price."

"Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's mighty arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Uncover secrets, navigate mysterious landscapes, and meet memorable but tormented characters whose fates rest in your hands. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath, or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?"

