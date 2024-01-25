Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Reveals All-New Gameplay Video

Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD have released a new video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, showing off more of the gameplay.

Article Summary Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD release new gameplay video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden.

The video showcases the gameplay mechanics and ghostly world before the February 11 release.

Players embody spirit hunters Antea and Red dealing with curses and otherworldly challenges.

Choices impact the narrative and world of New Eden, filled with souls and supernatural entities.

Leading up to the game's release, Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD have revealed a new gameplay video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden. The video is less than two minutes long, but you get a better idea of how the game will work as you push to rid the world of ghosts who have yet to pass from this material plane while also dealing with your own demons in the process. You can check out the new video here as the game is creeping up on its February 11 release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

In a world where the souls of the departed roam, you play a couple of Banishers. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are experienced spirit hunters, entrusted with the daunting task of lifting a malevolent and ominous curse. After an ill-advised attack, Antea is killed, leaving her lover in solitude and profound despair. Torn between their vows to protect the living from malicious spirits and the nightmare of Antea's condition, they'll wander the eerie wilderness of North America to liberate her from her new plight… whatever the price.

Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's mighty arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Uncover secrets, navigate mysterious landscapes, and meet memorable but tormented characters whose fates rest in your hands. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath, or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!