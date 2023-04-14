Baobab Studios Announces Mono Quest For Roblox Baobab Studios have created a new game that will be appearing in Roblox soon, as players will be able to try Mono Quest.

Baobab Studios revealed a brand new adventure game coming to Roblox as the team revealed Mono Quest this week. Formerly known as Crystal Quest, this converted version of the adventure game will have you exploring the island of Momoi as you attempt to prevent Singulars from taking power crystals away from the island and escaping with them. You'll need to dance your way to victory with the help of magical creatures to prevent them from getting away. The team didn't really give too much else away about the game beyond the trailer we have below, but you can enjoy that while we wait for a release date happening sometime in the Summer.

"Roblox is a perfect platform to create experiences that allow players to connect through gaming in immersive worlds with great stories and characters, and which blend gaming with best-in-class storytelling in immersive worlds. Bringing our game to the platform first reflects its ubiquitous presence and growing hold in pop culture today," said Maureen Fan, CEO and Co-Founder at Baobab Studios.

"Baobab, which has won nine Emmy Awards, and creates story franchises across film, TV, games, and book publishing that has attracted such talent as Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, and Ali Wong, also announced plans to expand upon the success of its metaverse IP into film and TV. Its executive board includes Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and investors include industry titans such as Disney, Samsung, and Comcast. Recently the studio announced several collaborations with Disney+ to develop animated series from Baobab's library, including The Witchverse, which is based on the Baobab's three-time Emmy Award-winning VR film, Baba Yaga, as well as the workplace comedy Intercats, which the studio is also developing into a graphic novel series at First Second Books / MacMillan Publishing."