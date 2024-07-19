Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barnyard Games, Fortnite Creative, superplastic

Barnyard Games Launches New "Most Wanted" Island In Fortnite Creative

Superplastic and Barnyard Games have launched a new Fortnite island that they have dubbed Most Wanted, which is officially live

Article Summary Superplastic and Barnyard Games launch "Most Wanted" in Fortnite Creative.

Players can engage in chaotic gameplay on the new UEFN map with island code.

Experience urban combat with collectibles, superpowers, and graffiti tagging.

"Most Wanted" builds on Superplastic characters' history in Fortnite and LEGO games.

Superplastic has teamed up with Barnyard Games to create a new island in Fortnite Creative, as they have launched Most Wanted today. The two sides are boasting that it is an advancement in "innovative gaming technology" with their respective brands, as the island features characters and settings from Superplastic's animation series, which is being created in Unreal Engine into the UEFN map directly. The gameplay itself is fact-paced and chaotic as you try to take out everyone on this very specific map. You can play the map right now in Fortnite using island code 9551-7266-2367, as we have more info about it below.

Fortnite's Most Wanted

In Fortnite's Most Wanted, 12 players battle to collect paint cans, graffiti billboards, gain superpowers, and climb the leaderboard to become king of the kill. Set in a pit-styled New York City environment and inspired by the world of Superplastic, players battle it out amidst towering skyscrapers, urban alleyways, and sprawling rooftops. Players will immerse themselves in the universe of characters like Janky, Guggimon, Dayzee, and the Lil' Helpers, aiming to eliminate as many rivals as possible, snatch precious paint cans, and graffiti over 30 billboards, all while evading relentless pursuit. It's a game of spray and tag in a ruthless deathmatch to own it all.

This isn't the first time Superplastic's Janky and Guggimon have appeared in Fortnite. Both had their own custom playable characters in Battle Royale Season 7 (2018) and Season 8 (2019) and were also part of a select group of Fortnite skins to appear in LEGO Fortnite in April 2024. Fortnite's Most Wanted is the first major UEFN game release in partnership with Superplastic and marks the second major release from Barnyard Games. The Mega Golf Fun Zone franchise, released in December 2023, was featured twice in Epic's Picks in Fortnite and at GDC 2024 in Epic's booth. Mega Golf Fun Zone is the #1 UEFN golf game in Fortnite.

