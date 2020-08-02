Halo 3: ODST Testing Is Coming To Master Chief Collection This Month

The moment a lot of Halo fans have been waiting for is happening soon as Halo 3: ODST will soon be going into testing for the Master Chief Collection. While there's always debate as to what the best game is in the franchise, it doesn't take a lot of effort to see that the vast majority of fans pick ODST as their favorite. While most critics and professional list makers usually put it in their Top 3 with some variation of what ends up being on top. The reason for this is two-fold as it has one of the more interesting campaign stories of the game (which is usually told best when in two-player co-op), and it takes all of the lessons they learned from Halo 3's multiplayer and both fixes and capitalizes on it. There are some who generally don't like it because the story focuses on a part of Halo 2 (which we won't spoil here), but the game has a special place in the franchise that few others can brag about.

Now we know from the latest update on Halo Waypoint that 343 Industries will be doing a test flight of the game in the Master Chief Collection for PC to see how well the game will run and hold up with modern improvements. We have the details for you below of what they plan on testing in the game, which will kick off sometime in the first half of August. However, the devs did say you're only being exposed to a "slice" of the game during testing, so while all these features are coming, chances are you won't be able to play with all of them.

NEW FEATURES Customization : Updated customization will be available for Halo 3: ODST.

: Updated customization will be available for Halo 3: ODST. Firefight Matchmaking & Firefight Custom Games: Firefight's networking model has been completely overhauled for its addition into MCC.

Firefight's networking model has been completely overhauled for its addition into MCC. Theater: Theater will be available for use with Mouse & Keyboard for Halo 3: ODST. CAMPAIGN Flighting will support the following ODST Campaign missions with options for all difficulty levels, single player, and co-operative online play: Campaign Missions: Mombassa Streets, Tayari Plaza, Uplift Reserve, NMPD HQ, Data Hive, and Coastal Highway.

Mombassa Streets, Tayari Plaza, Uplift Reserve, NMPD HQ, Data Hive, and Coastal Highway. Campaign Playlists: Flight Test, Flight Test (Heroic), Hoofin' It (Tayari Plaza, NMPD HQ, and Data Hive), and Street Smart (Mombassa Streets). FIREFIGHT MULTIPLAYER OPTIONS Halo 3: ODST's flight will support various multiplayer Firefight options. This will include Custom Firefight Games and Firefight Matchmaking. Below is the content that will be available: Maps : Crater (Night), Rally (Night), Crater, Lost Platoon, Windward, Chasm Ten, and Last Exit

: Crater (Night), Rally (Night), Crater, Lost Platoon, Windward, Chasm Ten, and Last Exit Playlists:Firefight Heroic and Firefight Arcade SETTINGS AND OPTIONS SUPPORTED FOR PC Below is a complete breakdown of Settings and Options included in the flight for PC: Settings – Controls : Configure Mouse & Keyboard and Configure Gamepad

: Configure Mouse & Keyboard and Configure Gamepad Settings – Video: Field-Of-View, Vehicle Field-Of-View, Gamma, Window Mode, Aspect Ratio, Resolution Scale, V-Sync, HUD Anchoring, Unified Medal Display, Framerate Limit, and Graphics Quality

Field-Of-View, Vehicle Field-Of-View, Gamma, Window Mode, Aspect Ratio, Resolution Scale, V-Sync, HUD Anchoring, Unified Medal Display, Framerate Limit, and Graphics Quality Settings – Audio: Game Volume including Menu Music Volume, Game Music Volume, Effects Volume, Voice Chat Volume. Also, Voice Chat Channel, Push to Talk Voice Chat, and Multiplayer Game Sounds

Game Volume including Menu Music Volume, Game Music Volume, Effects Volume, Voice Chat Volume. Also, Voice Chat Channel, Push to Talk Voice Chat, and Multiplayer Game Sounds Settings – Gameplay: Crosshair Position, Show Invite Notifications, Enemy Player Name Color, Multiplayer Game Timer, and Credits

Crosshair Position, Show Invite Notifications, Enemy Player Name Color, Multiplayer Game Timer, and Credits Settings – Network : Network and Relays

: Network and Relays Settings Accessibility: Subtitles, Change Language, Convert Text-To-Speech, and Convert Speech-To-Text