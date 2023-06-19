Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barony, indie games, Turning Wheel

Barony Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch This August

After having been on PC for so many years, Turning Wheel confirmed the Nintendo Switch version of Barony is coming in a few months.

After being on PC for several years, indie game developer and publisher Turning Wheel will release Barony for the Nintendo Switch. The game has been around since 2015, but has been on PC platforms only for this entire time. Now the team will be bringing it to the Switch, and with it will come cross-platform support for multiplayer between Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on Windows, Mac, and Linux. All of which will allow you and your friends to play the game together regardless of where you own it. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the Switch version will drop on August 1st.

"Barony is the premier first-person roguelike with cooperative play. Cryptic items, brutal traps, and devious monsters await you. Conquer the dungeon alone, or gather a party in co-op with iconic and unusual RPG classes. Get ready to try, and die, and try again with a new dungeon every time you play! Party up with friends to take on deadly dungeons! Collect cryptic items, dodge brutal traps, and fight devious monsters in a new dungeon every time you play."

Put your skills to the test with perma-death, cryptic dungeons, and no handholding.

Play cooperatively with up to 3 friends via split-screen, wireless play between Switch consoles, and the internet.

Master 13 classes ranging from familiar warrior, wizard, and rogue classes to unique sexton, joker, and arcanist classes.

Conquer or be killed by surprises around every corner in a new dungeon every time you play.

Invest in deep RPG systems with loads of loot and stats to analyze and synergize.

Discover and utilize tons of adventuring weapons, equipment, lore, spells, & legendary artifacts.

Experience ongoing free updates from an active team that loves the game and is active in the Barony community.

Go deeper with 2 DLCs offering alternate ways to play with new character classes and monster races which offer even more ways to play.

