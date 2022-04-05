Batman: Everybody Lies Will Be Released In This May

Portal Games has announced this morning that they will be releasing their upcoming board game Batman: Everybody Lies this May. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a story-driven deduction title in which you take on the role of the caped crusader roaming the streets of Gotham, going from spot to spot of a heavily crime-driven city. You'll explore the slums and the poor houses where people are just trying to get by, all the way to the infamous locations where the sycophantic and wealthy social elite reside in their penthouses. All while trying to deduce who is responsible for each crime. The game is for 2-4 players and features three different Episodes to investigate and solve. You'll be given a short Prologue to those who don't know a lot about the city and the game get comfortable with the rules and the style of play, with each episode taking between 2-3 hours to play. You can read more about it below as the game will officially be released on May 19th, 2022.

In Batman: Everybody Lies, players are challenged to solve a mystery with limited time and resources. They are presented with various clues and paths to begin their investigation, make their own decisions, and draw conclusions as they pursue different Leads. Players utilize a variety of game components to facilitate gameplay and push the narrative forward. Each Episode gives players access to up to 24 Lead cards that provide essential clues and plot points, along with a dedicated website, and additional resources included in the game box for authentic investigative immersion, which includes a Scene deck, Personal Goal deck, and the Gotham City Gazette archives. Each Episode concludes with a Final Report that is processed through the website. The players must give correct answers to questions concerning the investigation and then they are presented with an Epilogue that reveals the resolution of the Case.