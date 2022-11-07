Dead Cells Releases Second "Everyone Is Here" Update

Motion Twin and Evil Empire have released new content for Dead Cells this week as a few familiar faces have appeared in the game. As you can see from the image below, several characters from other indie titles have made their way into the game as you can now switch up your look and weapon to match them while you visit familiar levels and attempt to survive. Technically this is DLC as you can buy them individually or together via Steam in their shop. We have more info on it for you below.

"Players can unlock outfits for characters from the indie hits you know and love, letting them dash through the dungeon dressed as Hotline Miami's Jacket or slice enemies in two with a Shovel Knight-inspired costume. That's slaying with style, baby. The outfits don't just give players the chance to see The Beheaded in new fashion, though. You can also tear up enemies in Dead Cells using the signature weapon of each hero. Move swiftly through each level using Jacket's infamous baseball bat or the iconic Starfury sword from Terraria and test your mettle against bosses to see which weapon and approach will work best. A full list of new outfits and their corresponding weapons can be found below."

Terraria – The Character – Starfury Sword

Hotline Miami – Jacket – Baseball Bat

Shovel Knight – Shovel Knight – King's Scepter

Slay The Spire – The Ironclad – Diverse Deck

Katana Zero – Subject Zero – Throwable Objects

Risk of Rain – The Commando – Laser Glaive

"These weapons also come with their own special traits and abilities. The Diverse Deck lets players cycle through passive effects based on Slay The Spire's four different characters. Matching the game's card-based mechanics, switching from one class to another also triggers a separate "discard" ability. For example, drawing a card that matches the Watcher class gives players the Foresight ability, which lets them avoid damage every few seconds as a passive ability. Switching to a different class from Foresight makes players immune to all damage for a few seconds. Another instance of this would be Jacket's Baseball Bat, which lets players frantically attack stunned or rooted enemies for massive damage. Pretty dope. All these weapons can be randomly found in new lore rooms dedicated to each character's game. To unlock the character outfits, new riddles have been added to the book of clues in the Prisoner's Quarters (the opening area). Dead Cells players just need to figure out these new riddles then complete the challenges and voila! New duds."