Batora: Lost Haven Will Release On Nintendo Switch This April

Team17 and Stormind Games announced this morning that they will be bringing Batora: Lost Haven over to the Nintendo Switch this April. The action RPG has been out on every other platform since October, so this is basically completing the circle of availability for Switch owners. You'll be able to play the full game with all of the updates released to-date when it launches on April 6th, 2023. Enjoy the Switch trailer down below as we wait out the next few weeks.

"In Batora: Lost Haven, players will take on the role of Avril – an unlikely young hero and the last hope of a dying Earth, as she travels between planets, meets an eclectic cast of characters, and explores a range of colourful and diverse sci-fi fantasy environments. Along the way, players will be faced with an array of important decisions, the consequences of which can be far-reaching and shape Avril's personality for the rest of the game. For Avril to survive, players will have to fight, think on their feet, and master the 'Nature Switch' ability to balance their mental and physical fortitude while solving unique environmental puzzles."

Action-packed cosmic adventure: Embark on an enthralling sci-fi journey across the stars to explore alien home worlds, interact with a variety of unique beings, and uncover the secrets to save a dying Earth.

Reactive, non-linear storytelling: Your choices decide the fate of the universe and those who inhabit it. Consider your actions and forge your path as Conqueror or Defender in a rich, choice-driven story designed by a Writers' Guild award winner.

Fast-paced 'hack-and-slash meets twin-stick shooter' combat: Leverage the power of your mind and body in frenetic, multi-layered battles against fantastical creatures and otherworldly foes.

Unique 'Nature Switch' mechanic: Balance your mental and physical powers to solve rewarding environmental challenges and overcome hostile adversaries.

Balance your mental and physical powers to solve rewarding environmental challenges and overcome hostile adversaries. Beautiful retro sci-fi art style: Explore colorful and diverse alien landscapes with hand-painted visuals inspired by 1950s retro science fiction.