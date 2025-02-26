Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Systems Dance, Mighty Yell Studios

Battle Adventure Game All Systems Dance Announced

The new expressive dance battle adventure game All Systems Dance was announced this week, with an awesome trailer to go with it

Article Summary Experience the pulse-pounding thrill of All Systems Dance, an adventure in dance battles set in a gritty corporate dystopia now today.

Unleash 48 innovative dance moves while rollerblading and battling relentless robotic foes in vibrant urban arenas destined for epic showdowns.

Master tactical combos as you fuse style with strategy to hack through the system using electrifying freestyle moves and epic battles.

Join The Movement and express unrivaled creativity to disrupt corporate greed in this action-packed dance adventure of rhythmic rebellion.

Indie game developer and publisher Mighty Yell Studios, along with Strange Scaffold, have announced their latest game this week called All Systems Dance. This is an expressive dance battle adventure game that feels like what would have happened if Jet Set Radio and PaRappa The Rapper had a baby. Bookie around and perform sick moves in your rollerblades as you help liberate citizens of a consumption-obsessed corporate dystopia and bring its stranglehold over society to an end. The game has no launch window yet, but it does have an awesome trailer for you to check out here.

All Systems Dance

Tired of a Port Tomorrow built on consumption, complacency, and corporate governance? It's time to fight back using the power of DANCE. Bust a move as you dance off against robotic enemies in style, and freestyle around the city to find new, secret areas. Unleash a dance-fueled resistance and discover creative ways to combat an over-automated corporate dystopia. Feel the music, express yourself, and join The Movement in the comical adventure game All Systems Dance – where the revolution will not be choreographed.

The World is Your Dance Battle Arena: Robots are waiting everywhere, and they aren't going to hype themselves! With tons of enemies to try your best dance moves on, the world is filled with different arena environments to let you experiment with your flow and get creative in combat.

Robots are waiting everywhere, and they aren't going to hype themselves! With tons of enemies to try your best dance moves on, the world is filled with different arena environments to let you experiment with your flow and get creative in combat. Your Moves Can Hack the System: Hype the robots using creative combinations with a total of 48 moves in custom loadouts! Dance, dodge attacks, and use chained or freestyle combos to build more hype points against the system. Just be careful not to get bonked.

Hype the robots using creative combinations with a total of 48 moves in custom loadouts! Dance, dodge attacks, and use chained or freestyle combos to build more hype points against the system. Just be careful not to get bonked. Express Yourself & Start a Revolution: Join The Movement and stand up to corporate greed by using your dance moves in unexpected places. Activate special abilities, unlock secrets, and discover a heartfelt story where dance is the key to disruption.

