Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield REDSEC, Battlefield Studios

Battlefield 6 & Battlefield REDSEC Reveals Extended Season Update

Battlefield 6 and Battlefield REDSEC will be getting an update next week, extending the content of Season One through February

Article Summary Battlefield 6 and Battlefield REDSEC Season One extended with fresh content releasing January 20.

Frostfire Bonus Path unlocks new free and premium rewards starting January 27 for all players.

Bonus Path progress made through Weekly Challenges; complete tiers for XP Boosts and customizations.

Valentine's Day event and Double XP Weekends confirmed before Season Two launches February 17.

Battlefield Studios and Electronic Arts revealed a new update today for both Battlefield 6 and Battlefield REDSEC to extend Season One, while looking ahead to Season Two. The update will be released on January 20, with the goal of giving players new content to tide them over until Season Two launches. Speaking of which, the team also confirmed that the next season will kick off on February 17. We ahve more notes from the devs below.

Battlefield 6 & Battlefield REDSEC – Season One Extension

This extended launch has been implemented to allow extra time to further develop and refine Season 2 as a result of community feedback. Available on January 27, the Frostfire Bonus Path gives players the chance to unlock new free and premium customization rewards, including a Weapon Package and a Soldier Skin, as well as XP Boosts, by advancing through the tiers of the Frostfire Bonus Path. Premium Tier Rewards require purchase of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Free rewards from the Frostfire Bonus Path will include a Hardware XP Boost, a Vehicle Skin and playercard customization items, while Battle Pass owners can grab a new Weapon Package, a Career XP Boost and additional customization items.

The Frostfire Bonus Path can be completed concurrently alongside the Season 1 Battle Pass. Players do not need to choose to make progress between a Season 1 Battle Pass Path – i.e. Rogue Ops, Soldiers Of Fortune – and the Frostfire Bonus Path. Each Bonus Path Tier requires 10 Bonus Path Points to unlock, with a total of 110 Bonus Path points required to fully complete the Bonus Path. Unlike previous Bonus Paths, all Bonus Path Points for the Frostfire Bonus Path are earned through Weekly Challenges; there are no Bonus Challenges associated with this Bonus Path. Later this update, the team will be celebrating Valentine's Day! Another set of Daily Login Rewards will be introduced, alongside several Double XP Weekends throughout the update period.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!