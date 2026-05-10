Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Releases New Trailer Ahead of Season 3

Battlefield 6 has a new gameplay trailer out for players to get a glimpse of what's to come when Season 3 arrives this week

Article Summary Battlefield 6 gets a new gameplay trailer teasing Season 3, which begins May 12 with the Warlords: Supremacy update.

Season 3 rolls out in three parts, adding Blastpoint on June 9, High-Value Target on June 30, and Naval Warfare next.

Battlefield 6 Season 3 brings Railway to Golmud, Cairo Bazaar, Ranked Battle Royale, and the returning Obliteration mode.

New Battlefield 6 attachments include Speed Holster, Aftermarket Buffer, and Burst Mode for sharper, faster combat.

Battlefield Studios and Electronic Arts have released a new trailer for Battlefield 6, showing off more of the gameplay ahead of the launch of Season 3. For those who don't know yet, Season 3 will be released in three parts, with the first being the initial launch and update to the game called Warlords: Supremacy on May 12th. Part two will be the Blastpoint Update on June 9, and part three will be the High-Value Target Update on June 30. Followed by an escalation with Naval Warfare additions coming as the ramp-up to Season 4. We have more details of what's to come from their latest blog below, as the trailer should give you a good idea of what to expect.

Battlefield 6 Season 3 Arrives on May 12

Railway to Golmud Map

An iconic Battlefield map, revitalized and reimagined. A village in ruins, a massive rolling landscape full of hills and valleys ablaze with tank shootouts, an industrial site for fast-paced close-quarters combat, and a moving railway that squads must battle for control over. On Railway to Golmud, infantry, ground vehicles, jets, and helicopters collide in massive all-out war. Prior to the Season 3 Roadmap reveal, we sat down with Battlefield Studios developers to detail some of the biggest updates to this Battlefield 4 classic, including an overhaul of its iconic train and multiple points of interest.

Ranked Battle Royale

Get ready to squad up, drop in, rise through the ranks on the all-new leaderboard, earn permanent rewards, and help shape the future of Ranked as this Battlefield Labs in Live experience begins on May 12. Prove you and your squad are the best in REDSEC, and the spoils of war are yours. As this is the beginning of the journey for our competitive Battlefield community, we encourage you to dive deeper into key details for Ranked Battle Royale – including our approach to cross-platform matchmaking, the Ranked Point System, and more – in our full guide.

Three New Battlefield 6 Attachments

Across new weapons and launch-day favorites, primaries and secondaries alike, the Speed Holster, Aftermarket Buffer, and Burst Mode attachments are sure to make convincing arguments to take up some of your Attachment Points.

Speed Holster: Need to be quicker on the draw when switching from your Primary Weapon? This low-cost attachment improves weapon draw speed and is available to almost all Sidearms.

Aftermarket Buffer: The Aftermarket Buffer attachment helps with weapon recoil: rather than reduce horizontal or vertical effects, it allows your in-game soldier to fight the visual flinching and other effects. You may not realize how much natural compensation happens after firing a shot, but after using an Aftermarket Buffer, you will literally see its effects in action.

Burst Mode: Most notably on the new M16A4, but also available on other weapons, such as several SMGs, Burst Mode removes the full-auto functionality of a weapon in favor of burst fire. This is immensely helpful for landing precise shots at longer distances, which can be a force to be reckoned with on larger maps. Keep in mind, though, that the Attachment Cost of this modification varies depending on how much it improves each weapon, so prepare to make some sacrifices if you choose this attachment.

Cairo Bazaar Map

A reimagined version of Grand Bazaar from Battlefield 3, this lively marketplace in the heart of Cairo is packed with alleys and innovative tactical opportunities for high-intensity close-quarters combat. All the action takes place in and around a single city block, with an outer perimeter road for small vehicle traffic and flanking opportunities. With a mirrored map design that grants NATO and Pax Armata similar pathways, shortcuts, and chokepoints, every squad becomes a merchant of destruction.

New Mode: Obliteration

The iconic BF4 multiplayer experience returns with a new epic evolution. Obliteration is a battle to destroy enemy M-COMs (Military Communications) using bombs placed neutrally on each map. Both sides must risk everything to get the bomb, escort their carrier to the detonation site, and obliterate the enemy.

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