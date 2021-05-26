Minecraft Dungeons Releases New Content For One-Year Anniversary

Mojang is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Minecraft Dungeons with a new DLC release and more content. The Hidden Depths includes both paid and free content, which will unlock new ocean-inspired weapons, gear, and artifacts for you to find. Some of the items you can snag are the Coral Blade, Bubble Bow, Anchor, and Turtle Armor. But you'll also have to deal with new enemies, such as the Sunken Skeletons mob and a powerful new enemy in the Raid Captains. The team has also added something from the main Minecraft title to help you gain oxygen while trying to swim, as you need to swim through streams of air bubbles to refuel. You can read more about it below and check out the expanded video going over it in detail.

Time to jump into the deep end of Minecraft Dungeons with the new Hidden Depths DLC – which conveniently goes live today! A shard from the Orb of Dominance has been wreaking havoc, and it's up to you to free the tides from the dangerous undertow of corruption. Look, it's all good to save the Overworld from corruption (and very important work!), but let's be honest… the loot doesn't hurt! New weapons, gear, and artifacts are waiting beneath the surface among countless lost treasures.

Of course, there's also a free update today that provides new content for all Minecraft Dungeons players. Lurking among the mix of new mobs and enemies are Raid Captains, a powerful new enemy! Seek out these Raid Captains and add a new level of challenge to your missions (and more importantly, reap the rewards). The natural beauty of this DLC may distract you from the dangers of the deep, but the new weapons, gear, and artifacts make sure everything will go swimmingly. If all else fails, at least you'll still have the Baby Turtle pet.