Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs Will Return To London London fans of the Apex Legends Global Series will be happy to know the series is coming back to the Copper Box Arena.

Organizers behind the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) announced this week they will be bringing the Split 2 Playoffs back to London this July. Tickets will be going on sale starting on May 15th as the event returns to the Copper Box Arena from July 13th-16th. The event will see 40 of the best squads competing for their slice of the $1m prize pool and points toward the ALGS Year 3 Championship. The Split 2 Playoffs will hold a LAN competition format with two days of group play, followed by a bracket stage and Match Point Finals. We have more info below from the announcement, and as always, those who can't attend will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

"On July 13th and 14th, we'll get to see 40 of the world's best Apex Legends teams start in the Group Stage where teams are split into four groups of ten teams to play a six-match series against every other group. On Saturday, July 15th, the Bracket Stage begins and teams are seeded into the double-elimination bracket based on their Group Stage performance. Following the Split 2 Playoffs, the ALGS is right back at it with the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) which will take place from July 21-23, 2023. This online tournament pits each of the Pro League teams who haven't qualified for the Year 3 Championship against the top teams from each region's Split 2 Challenger Circuit to determine who will claim the last spots at the Championship. This competition will also play a part in determining Year 4 Split 1 Pro League qualification."

"After playing through the double-elimination bracket on Saturday, the top 20 teams will advance to the Match Point Finals on Sunday, July 16th. The Finals consist of a single Match Point format series to determine the Split 2 Playoffs Champion. Split 2 Playoffs teams are competing for their share of the $1,000,000 prize pool and valuable Playoff Points to help them qualify for the upcoming ALGS Year 3 Championship."