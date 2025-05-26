Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Be My Horde, Polished Games

Be My Horde Releases New Welcome To Hell Update

Survivors-like 2D roguelite game Be My Horde has launched a hellish new update today, with the addition of Welcome to Hell

Article Summary Be My Horde's Welcome to Hell update adds a fiery new level and fresh challenges for survival.

Face environmental hazards and six new enemies, ending in a boss fight with the Devil himself.

Unlock icy new powers like Frost Nova, Frost Bolt, and Blizzard to survive the infernal landscape.

New skill tree system lets players enhance their undead minions by spending souls collected in-game.

Indie game developer and publisher Polished Games has released a new update for the game Be My Horde, as they graciously invite you down below with the Welcome To Hell update. This latest addition to the 2D survival roguelite follows the necromancer Moriana's banishment to the infernal plane, as she'll have to summon all of her followers and the full power of her necromantic powers to find a way out of here, and even deal with The Devil himself. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is now live.

Be My Horde – Welcome To Hell

In Be My Horde, players embody the seductively maniacal Moriana, a powerful Lich who wants nothing more than to bring the world of the living to its knees. Voiced by the talented Amber Lee Connors (Guilty Gear: Strive, Genshin Impact), her motives are a mystery…what's certain is they can't be good. Aid her sordid quest and raise a malevolent army of undead minions by resurrecting each fallen enemy, no matter if it's a weak peasant, a fierce warrior, a noble knight, or…a sheep. Devour the souls of all of them and add their bodies to the ever-expanding horde. Make no mistake, Moriana's the villain of this story…but why shouldn't Mistress hold the world in the palm of her sultry hands?

The Welcome to Hell update massively expands the base game by adding a whole new level: Hell itself. Besides the environmental hazards of fire tornadoes, lava ponds, and explosive volcanoes, Moriana will also have six new enemies to contend with, culminating in a showdown with the Lord of the Underworld himself: the Devil. Not to worry, though, the introduction of three new abilities—Frost Nova, Frost Bolt, and Blizzard—will help her keep her cool. This update also introduces the skill tree mechanic, where players can spend souls to increase the power of their minions. We'd be remiss not to mention that Jacob Browning (Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, SMITE) also lends his voice talent in this update, joining the cast as The Devil. Players can look forward to fun dialogue between the ruler of Hell, and the Lich queen who's intent on crushing him under her heels.

