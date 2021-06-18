Pokémon TCG Gym Heroes 1st Edition Booster Box Auction At Heritage

In the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the titular pocket-sized creatures often have superlatives and titles that make them function slightly differently mechanically. The Rocket expansion gave us the "Dark" versions of many Pokémon, while this was counterbalanced by New Destiny, which gave us the "Light" versions. However, it can be argued that some of the more iconic cards with superlatives are the ones with titles denoting ownership by trainers from the games. Gym Heroes is the first set to release such cards, cementing them in the flow of the game for good.

Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare, 1st Edition sealed booster box of Gym Heroes from the Pokémon TCG onto the auction block! Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to make a bid to try and buy this booster box.

According to the item description on Heritage Auction's listing for this item, Gym Heroes was released in the year 2000. Furthermore:

The Gym Heroes Set was based on the first four Gym Leaders: the Pewter Gym Leader Brock, the Cerulean Gym Leader Misty, the Vermilion City Gym Leader Lt. Surge, and the Celadon City Gym Leader Erika. The set was released on August 14, 2000 and included 132 cards, which made it the largest set at the time. This booster box comes with 36 packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards which we can only assume are in GEM MINT condition.

If you are interested in bidding on this booster box, you can do so by clicking here to access the auction page at Heritage Auctions. Again, bidders have until 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time on Friday, June 18th, to place a bid on it. Good luck!