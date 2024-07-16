Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, dice

Beadle & Grimm's Announces Classic Dungeons & Dragons Dice Sets

Beadle & Grimm's has a new set of classic Dungeons & Dragons module dice that they've created for the game's 50th Anniversary.

Beadle & Grimm's revealed a brand new collection for the ultimate Dungeons & Dragons fans, as they have a new line of dice for the 50th Anniversary. These are classic D&D Dice Sets that are themed to one of six adventures from the game's iconic past. These look pretty spectacular and will instantly take longtime players back to a particular era in the game's history, along with a few bonus items included in the box. All six of them are available for pre-order now and will ship out sometime in October 2024, as the full set of six is running for $225 (or individually for $45 per box). Or you can wait and get the full set of six for $270 when they're released. For now, we have more info and a couple of quotes from the company below.

Beadle & Grimm's Dungeons & Dragons Classic Module Dice Collections

Featuring felt-lined boxes, these collections are themed to a classic module and contain module-themed elements, including:

A set of seven resin dice, plus an oversized d20 themed to the adventure

Four collector cards with classic Dungeons & Dragons module art on the front, as well as historical lore details and additional artwork related to each module on the back

50th anniversary commemorative coin celebrating the module

The first six classic modules to receive themed boxes are:

Expedition to the Barrier Peaks

Ravenloft

Temple of Elemental Evil

Tomb of Horrors

Vecna Lives!

White Plume Mountain

The full set of the six Beadle & Grimm's Classic Module Dice Collections can be pre-ordered at a discounted price of $225 until August 11, 2024 (or while supplies last). Once the individual collections go on sale in October, each box will retail for $45.

"The Classic Module Dice Collec1on is the perfect example of something made by fans for fans. I have so many great memories playing through these adventures with my family and friends. A White Plume Mountain dice collec1on? Yes, please," said Jon Ciccolini, Beadle & Grimm's lead on the series.

"The 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate the game we've all grown up with and love so dearly. We decided to celebrate this moment with something that every gamer knows and loves… dice," said Beadle & Grimm's co-founder Matthew Lillard. "But like everything we do, we incorporate that extra lore, those extra elements that we're excited about and think players will get a total kick out of. These sets are celebratory, nostalgic, and totally badass."

