Beamdog Announces Roguelite Adventure MythForce

Indie developer Beamdog has revealed their new game MythForce will be coming to the Epic Games Store through publisher Aspyr Media. This game will be a throwback of sorts to anyone who grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons, as you'll be thrown into a cartoon world of magic and fantasy all set in an '80s animated theme. The game is currently set to be released into Early Access on the EGS on April 20th, 2022, with a full release happening later this year. Until then, enjoy the awesome trailer for the game down below.

Become a cartoon hero in a bodacious 80s fantasy world. Scratch that nostalgic itch with wholesome fun that's easy to pick up and play (but tough to master). In true rogue-lite fashion, each time you're defeated, you'll have to start over at the beginning— but every playthrough makes you a little stronger. Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to make you say "I HAVE THE POWER!"

Wield legendary weapons and powerful magic to smite hordes of enemies in an immersive fantasy dungeon-crawl through a colorful cartoon castle. Fresh adventures await with each new attempt to storm the keep! Explore a replayable dungeon with treasure, traps, and terrors lurking around every corner. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces in co-op mode for up to 4 players. Choose your team wisely— each hero brings unique skills to the fight! Victoria the valiant Knight joins forces with Rico the charming Rogue, Maggie the wise Mage, and Hawkins the deadly Hunter. Together, they form the legendary team known as… MythForce! These courageous champions are all that stand between Eldryth and the tyranny of the vampire lord, Deadalus. Will our heroes prevail against the many malevolent minions, tricks, and traps in his ever-changing dungeon? Tune into the adventure to find out!