Cities: Skylines II Console Release Has Been Pushed Back

Paradox Interactive has decided to push back the console version of Cities: Skylines II into 2024 while they make the experience better.

Paradox Interactive announced this week that their planned console release for Cities: Skylines II will be taking a step back by a few months. The team released a notice this week letting players know that while the PC version of the game is still on track for release, which we know now is October 24, 2023, the console version of the game has been pushed back until Spring 2024. The shorthand to it is that they want to provide the best experience for players on PS5 and XSX|S that isn't just a PC port. In the meantime, the team has officially made the game live for pre-order on PC for those of you looking to play it there, with some added bonuses if you decide to do it early. And we have the latest trailer for the game below.

"Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into a thriving metropolis with the most realistic city builder ever. Push your creativity and problem-solving to build on a scale you've never experienced. With deep simulation and a living economy, this is world-building without limits. Cities: Skylines II is a modern take on the city simulation genre in which players can build any city they can imagine, from a small village to a bustling metropolis. This revolutionary sequel of the iconic city-building game offers the most realistic city simulation ever created. Cities: Skylines II features fully realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities."

"Pre-order today and set your City apart with 9 Unique Buildings based on famous landmarks from around the world. Included is also a map based on the geography of Tampere, Finland, home of the Colossal Order. The Landmark Buildings include a Ferris Wheel, Notre Dame, National Gallery, Grand Hotel, Botanical Garden, Näsinneula, Xi'an Bell Tower, Sungnye and National Diet."

