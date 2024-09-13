Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chasing Rats Games, Worship

Become An End Of The World Zealot In The New Game Worship

Bring about the end of the world by becoming a crazed zealout in Worship, set to be released for PC and consoles sometime next year

Article Summary Experience Worship, a new action strategy game where you play as a zealot serving an ancient eldritch god.

Lead a following, perform rituals, and sacrifice for power in this Pikmin-inspired PC and console game.

Convert followers, complete divine tasks, and use blood-sites to unleash chaos upon enemies and heretics.

Enjoy blasphemous fun with up to four-player co-op as you strive to bring about the end of the world.

Indie game developer and publisher Chasing Rats Games announced their latest game, Worship, which will come out for PC and consoles. The game will let you take on the role of a devout zealot who is worshiping an ancient eldritch god, as you will do anything you can to help them bring an end to the world. Throw on cultist robes, perform rituals, and gain influence in a Pikmin-inspired action strategy game. We have more details about it below and the announcement trailer above, as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Worship

In Worship, every good leader needs a following. The larger your following, the more powerful you are. After converting followers (step one for any good leader of the occult), spread your influence and gain power by making offerings, solving puzzles and slaying enemies. Draw powerful ritual sites using your blood – or the blood of your followers (what are they there for if not for sacrifice?) Use these dynamic blood-sites to instigate horrendous death upon heretics and complete orders bestowed to you from the gods to gain even more power over those who would oppose you (and those who don't!)

Directing your devoted followers is a big responsibility, and you will need to use your time at your base strategically: make offerings, replenish your health and upgrade your powers. Finally, pray at the alter to receive a special Test of Faith that, once completed, allows you to be one step closer to your ultimate goal: the end of the world. Worship is blasphemous fun, taking players through a visually unique and thematically horrible world where body counts and creative sacrifice are rewarded above all else. With up to four player co-op, things get as chaotic as they do bloody for a murderous good time.

