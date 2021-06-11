Become The Best Bioengineer Ever In Honeycomb

Indie developer and publisher Frozen Way are looking to make you the best bioengineer ever with their new game Honeycomb. This is a pretty interesting one as this first-person open-world survival-sandbox title will make you a full-fledged bioengineer, who is in search for something that can save the planet Earth. The setting will put you sometime in the future on a distant alien planet where humans have expanded their knowledge of bioengineering and genetics. At this point, they have sent chosen scientists out into the galaxy to help create new organisms and discover previously unknown resources. All of which they can study, experiment with, and utilize for a chance to bring them back home and help bring our planet back to life.

It's a fascinating little game that looks pretty cool, but it's still in early development. So early the game doesn't even have a release year attached to the announcement. You can check out the latest trailer below as we hope to hear more about it in the near future.

Overall, planet Earth greatly suffers from air, land, and water pollution. Soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and the effects of climate change are undeniably becoming a fatal threat for humankind. The situation worsens day by day, and there seems to be no way to stop the inevitable. After many unsuccessful attempts, organization "X" decides to devote all available resources to locate and train young, talented scientists who might be able to turn the tables for the future generations of humanity. Their objective is an expedition to an unknown planet in search of salvation for their home – Earth. As the main character, Hennessy, you will encounter ferocious creatures, dangerous vegetation, and unfavorable climate conditions to finally realize that the planet you're exploring is not what it seemed.