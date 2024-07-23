Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MythicOwl, Truckful

Become The Only Delivery Driver In Your Area With Truckful

Can you handle all of the deliveries in your small neck of the woods? Help everyone out in the latest delivery game, Truckful.

Article Summary Become the delivery hero of your community in Truckful, navigating scenic but challenging countryside routes.

Upgrade and customize your truck to handle diverse deliveries from delicate fish to grand pianos.

Earn villagers' trust through successful deliveries to unlock secrets and rewards in the game.

Explore hidden paths and uncover the mysteries of an ancient forest shrouded in local legends.

Indie game developer and publisher MythicOwl revealed their latest game this week, as you become the delivery driver for everyone in Truckful. The game will have you playing as the lone delivery driver filling your truck with supplies and getting them to people in the hilly and obscure valley that you all happen to live in. Will you be able to get the supplies to everyone? The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we're guessing it'll be out around 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below.

Truckful

Truckful puts you behind the wheel of your reliable truck, tasked with delivering a range of goods to the townsfolk who call this scenic countryside home. Navigate winding roads, dusty lowlands, and charming towns, all while soaking in the beautiful landscapes that surround you. But don't be fooled by the tranquillity – the road less traveled often holds hidden secrets just waiting to be discovered… Each delivery tests your driving skills and rewards your expertise. From delicate ice-cold fish that require a swift hand to priceless family heirlooms that demand the utmost care, no two errands are the same, and only successful deliveries will earn the trust of villagers, who'll reward you in kind.

Tackling the most demanding routes will necessitate upgrading your truck. Increase your weight capacity and speed to handle diverse deliveries, and add extra trailers for bigger loads such as Grand Pianos! This seemingly idyllic countryside hides its fair share of mysteries, though. The ancient forest on the outskirts whispers through local legends and folklore, its dense canopy creating an unsettling atmosphere, with something lurking in the shadows… Explore hidden paths, navigate misty wetlands, and brave treacherous marshes and quicksands to uncover the truth beneath the branches.

Drive, upgrade, and customize your truck with a wide variety of options.

Master challenging deliveries with cargo of all shapes and sizes.

Complete errands and gain villagers' trust in order to uncover the countryside's secrets.

Experience physics-based car and cargo handling gameplay as you navigate diverse landscapes.

Unravel the mystery of the old forest and face the secrets that hide within.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!