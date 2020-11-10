Behaviour Interactive Lays Out Plans For Dead By Daylight On Next-Gen

Behaviour Interactive released some details about how Dead By Daylight will play on next-gen consoles as they release this week. The game is officially dropping onto both consoles this week as part of The Realm Beyond, which is the game's initiative in embracing the possibilities of new-gen. Slowly they have been upgrading levels, character models, and other necessities in the game to make it pop in 4K and bring levels people have been playing the past few years to life in a new way. Some of the reworked maps look absolutely horrifying with a fresh coat of paint. Below we have details on how this works out on both consoles along with their respective trailers. Best of luck to all of who you trying to escape and those trying to collect.

Are you ready to survive in 4K? Courtesy of Behaviour Interactive.
Dead By Daylight on Xbox Series X|S

Dead By Daylight will launch on Xbox Series X|S on November 10. Players who own an Xbox One version of DbD will be eligible for a free upgrade on Xbox Series X|S. Their progression will be carried over on to their new console. Dead By Daylight will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to Cloud gaming (Beta), allowing them to face trials on their Android mobile phone or tablet, truly making DbD a portable experienceMoreover, Ultimate members can redeem a new Perk for free, adding Kate Denson and the Clown to their roster, as well as two outfits.

Dead By Daylight on PlayStation 5

The hit horror game will be available on Day1 on PlayStation5. In Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States, this means players can look for Dead By Daylight on November 12, as soon as they purchase their console. In other territories, it will be available on November 19. Players who own the game on PlayStationor got the game for free on PlayStation+ will be eligible for a free upgrade and will see their progression follow through on PlayStation5.

The Realm Beyond Graphical Update Continues

Dead By Daylight will run at 60 fps and 4K on new consoles. Moreover, the Realm Beyond Graphical update will continue and the team will release regular content drop for free, as is the case on all other platforms. The developers are hard at work, overhauling the maps, characters, animations, VFX and more, truly bringing the game to a new, even more immersive level. 

