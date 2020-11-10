Behaviour Interactive Lays Out Plans For Dead By Daylight On Next-Gen

Dead By Daylight on Xbox Series X|S

Dead By Daylight will launch on Xbox Series X|S on November 10. Players who own an Xbox One version of DbD will be eligible for a free upgrade on Xbox Series X|S. Their progression will be carried over on to their new console. Dead By Daylight will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to Cloud gaming (Beta), allowing them to face trials on their Android mobile phone or tablet, truly making DbD a portable experience. Moreover, Ultimate members can redeem a new Perk for free, adding Kate Denson and the Clown to their roster, as well as two outfits.

Dead By Daylight on PlayStation 5

The hit horror game will be available on Day 1 on PlayStation 5. In Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States, this means players can look for Dead By Daylight on November 12, as soon as they purchase their console. In other territories, it will be available on November 19. Players who own the game on PlayStation 4 or got the game for free on PlayStation+ will be eligible for a free upgrade and will see their progression follow through on PlayStation 5.

The Realm Beyond Graphical Update Continues

Dead By Daylight will run at 60 fps and 4K on new consoles. Moreover, the Realm Beyond Graphical update will continue and the team will release regular content drop for free, as is the case on all other platforms. The developers are hard at work, overhauling the maps, characters, animations, VFX and more, truly bringing the game to a new, even more immersive level.